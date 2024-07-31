2024 Day of Remembrance releases schedule, programs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center (FRC), a United Way of El Paso County program, will host its fifth Day of Remembrance in partnership with El Paso County and the City of El Paso on Saturday, August 3 at Ascarate Park. The Day of Remembrance will commemorate five years of since the tragic events that occurred on August 3, 2019, and how the city has come together to persevere and heal.

“The five-year mark represents a new phase in our city’s recovery,” said Alberto Ruiz, senior director of Community Resiliency at United Way. “We are now a few years into this collective healing journey, and the years have given us the space to reflect on our city’s progress without having to relive the trauma. This milestone also allows us to help the younger generations understand the impact of this unprecedented tragedy through a more introspective lens. El Paso has come a very long way since 2019, and we’re excited to welcome the community to be a part of El Paso’s ongoing healing journey.”

The Day of Remembrance will include multiple free activities. At 8:00 a.m., a public sound bath led by Instruments of Healing will be held in the Healing Garden. At 9:30 a.m., the City of El Paso will unveil a public art project at Jim Crouch Park. That evening, the FRC and El Paso County will welcome the public back at Ascarate Park for the Day of Remembrance ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m.

A full schedule of events and additional detail can be found online at www.epstrong.org/august-3.php.