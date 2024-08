EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College announced today that they will be distributing NARCAN to all employees and students free of charge.

The locations are the Valle Verde Writing Center, Northwest Library, Transmountain Library, Mission del Paso Tutoring Center, Rio Grande Library, and the Rio Grande Border Health Clinic.

