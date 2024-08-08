It’s National Whataburger Day! Grab a FREE birthday cake shake all day today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's National Whataburger Day on August 8th! Grab a FREE birthday cake shake all day today on the Whataburger app. To redeem the offer you have to download their app and log in, no purchase is necessary.

The El Paso Chamber announced the lighting of the Star on the Mountain in orange and white to honor Whataburger's 74th anniversary, sponsored by Whataburger. El Paso Chamber also said Whataburger will donate food today to the YWCA’s Sarah McKnight Transitional Living Center, which supports women who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

"We are thrilled to partner with Whataburger to celebrate this special day," said Claudia Rosales, Director of Programs & Community Outreach at the El Paso Chamber. " The Star on the Mountain is a symbol of unity and pride for El Paso, and lighting it in Whataburger's colors is a fitting tribute to their positive impact."