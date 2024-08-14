‘Slap in the face’: Sister of man who died in fiery crash unsatisfied with suspects’ sentencing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 26-year-old Saul Miguel Gutierrez and 21-year-old Kayla Nunez each pled guilty to two charges today: manslaughter and accident involving death. Gutierrez and Nunez were arrested for the deadly multi-vehicle crash on I-10 at Hawkins in 2022 that killed Raymund Barron.

Today, Gutierrez and Nunez were sentenced to 10 years of probation, including 180 days in jail, and 200 hours of community service, according to court records. Yvonne Delgado, Barron's sister, told ABC-7 the sentencing "feels like a slap in the face."

In 2022, police said Gutierrez was driving a Corvette when he lost control and hit the center median. According to investigators, Nunez was driving a Tahoe that slammed into the back of a Pontiac Vibe, which Barron was driving at the time. The impact of that crash caused Barron to hit a cement barrier and his car to burst into flames, according to investigators. Police say both Gutierrez and Nunez were driving more than 110 mph at the time of the crash.