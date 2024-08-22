Skip to Content
El Paso Police to increase traffic safety activity during Labor Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department has announced its partnership with TxDot for the Statewide Impaired Driving Campaign, which runs from August 1 to September 30.

Thanks to the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant, the department says it will be able to have greater police presence on the roads during Labor Day weekend.

The Department reminds the public to not drink and drive, and to instead use a ride-share app, designated driver, or public transit.

