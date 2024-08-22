Skip to Content
El Paso

UT System Board of Regents approves new UTEP 10-year master plan

The UTEP campus on August 1, 2024
Published 11:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UT System Board of Regents just approved a new 10-year master plan for UTEP.

University President Heather Wilson presented the plan to the board Wednesday in Austin. Members passed the measure unanimously.

The board oversees 14 institutions, including UTEP, and 256,000 students. That makes the UT System the largest university system in the state.

ABC-7 is trying to get more information on what UTEP's new plan entails.

Emma Hoggard

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

