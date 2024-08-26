1700° Steakhouse to hold charity dinner for EPFH

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 1700° Steakhouse is partnering with FamilyMEAL to hold a charity dinner to raise money for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

The dinner is on Wednesday, August 28th. It will be catered by 8 chefs from around Texas. Some of the chefs work in other cities, but are from El Paso and are returning to assist with the dinner.

FamilyMEAL puts together a dinner like this every year. The dinner is an 8 course meal with cuisine inspired by the city.

"So there's a huge Hispanic influence. there's, oxtail tostada that we're doing," said Chef Michael Graham. "There's a bison and molé dish where there's four different, you know, different molés from, where pipion to molé poblano, all utilizing bison."

Graham is the chef de cuisine at 1700° Steakhouse and loves to cook for others. This will be his first time participating in the charity event and he talked to us about why he is helping out this year.

"You know, it really defines why we do this as chefs. We don't do this to feed ourselves. No one wants to spend hours cooking a whole meal... not only are these people sitting down and dining with us and getting a great meal by 8 amazing chefs, they're also feeding a family."

Tickets for the dinner are still available for the dinner, and will be available until Tuesday, August 27th at 5PM. Each ticket costs around $193 which includes tip and tax.

Tickets can be found at this link: https://www.opentable.com/restaurant/profile/281980?shareReferrer=ios-share.