El Paso County Commissioners approve $1 million contribution to advance Downtown Deck Plaza project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners Court voted 3-1 Monday to contribute $1 million from the county, to go towards the proposed Downtown Deck Plaza.

County Commissioner for Precinct 3 Iliana Holguin was the only member of the body to vote against the measure.

Since 2018, the Paso del Norte Community Foundation has been seeking to build a unique deck plaza over Interstate-10 in Downtown El Paso.

The county said it was asked to put up the $1 million it agreed to contribute. Officials said the contribution would serve as half of a $2 million match required by a grant being sought by the project's stakeholders.

That grant, which was applied for by stakeholders in El Paso last year but not won, is being sought once again from the Reconnecting Communities program. If won, El Paso would receive an additional $5 million to go towards detailed designs for the proposed deck plaza.

It is unclear where the rest of the required match could come from at this point.

ABC-7 is working to gather more information from county officials, and other parties involved. We will update this article once we learn more.