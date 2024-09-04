El Paso-based brand acquires Stuffed Puffs candy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mount Franklin Foods, LLC just acquired assets from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Stuffed Puffs, LLC.

Mount Franklin Foods makes candy, mint, and nut products, operating brands such as Azar Nut, Sunrise Confections, and Hospitality Mints.

Mount Franklin Foods paid an undisclosed amount for the acquisition, which is effective immediately.

Stuffed Puffs, LLC makes marshmallow products filled with chocolate and other candies, launching in 2019. Grammy-nominated artist Marshmello invested in the brand.

"We are thrilled to join the Mount Franklin Foods family," said Michael Tierney, Founder & CEO of Stuffed Puffs. "With a shared vision for the future of Stuffed Puffs, our strategic alignment with Mount Franklin Foods, together with its scale and resources, will be a major unlock for us to accelerate our growth trajectory and innovation pipeline."