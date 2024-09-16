GoFundMe set up for Franklin High School football player killed in crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the Franklin High School football player who was killed in a crash on Saturday, September 16.
17-year-old Emmanuel Lopez died following a two-vehicle collision on I-10 West in San Simon, Arizona. Lopez and his family were traveling to Arizona to watch an NFL game when a semi crashed into their vehicle, killing Lopez and two others. Two more people received life threatening injuries as well.
A vigil will be held at 7p.m. on Monday, September 16, at Franklin High School's stadium.
El Paso Independent School District released a statement saying:
"We are deeply saddened that one of our Franklin students passed away yesterday while traveling to Phoenix with his family for a football game.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those affected during this incredibly challenging time. We encourage everyone to be respectful of the family's privacy, and for our community to come together in support and compassion as we navigate through this loss.
Please know that counseling services are available for students and staff on campus and through Emergence Health Network at (915) 779-1800."EPISD