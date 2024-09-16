GoFundMe set up for Franklin High School football player killed in crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A GoFundMe has been set up for the Franklin High School football player who was killed in a crash on Saturday, September 16.

17-year-old Emmanuel Lopez died following a two-vehicle collision on I-10 West in San Simon, Arizona. Lopez and his family were traveling to Arizona to watch an NFL game when a semi crashed into their vehicle, killing Lopez and two others. Two more people received life threatening injuries as well.

A vigil will be held at 7p.m. on Monday, September 16, at Franklin High School's stadium.

El Paso Independent School District released a statement saying: