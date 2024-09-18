A vote to rebuild Union West would ‘demolish our cultural heritage,’ member of UTEP Heritage says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- This week UTEP students cast their vote for the future of the Student Union's West wing. However, Dr. PJ Vierra, member of the UTEP Heritage Commission says he doesn't believe students are fully aware of what they are voting for.

President of Student Government Association, Edgar Loya says the student body needs has evolved and the West wing can no longer hold the all the campus organizations.

According to UTEP's website some of the feature of the rebuild will include:

Lounge, study and collaborative spaces – lots of seating

Student organization work and meeting space

Space for pool, ping-pong and other tabletop gaming

Area for esports and PC gaming

New dining venue with healthy food options, accessible after hours

State-of-the-art technology and plenty of electrical outlets

Large ballroom for hosting events for 600-800 people

A vote in favor of rebuilding the West wing would also mean demolishing the Dinner Theater in addition to raising union fees from $30 a semester to $150 a semester over the course of 3 years.

Vierra says the West wing is made up of 2 parts. The side where the dinner theater sits was constructed in 1949 by architect, Percy Magee, who inherited the legacy of Henry Trust, who was the originator of the Bhutanese revival architectural style.

"There are many of us that are concerned about our distinctive campus. We want to make sure that the University doesn't make a mistake in demolishing our cultural heritage," Vierra said.

Vierra says the second part of the West wing was built in the 1950s and was not built to the same construction standards or engineering as the Percy McKee buildings. He says if students decide to rebuild the West wing there has to be a way to upgrade the second part of the West wing but not demolish the Dinner Theater.

Vierra has set up a website to educate students on the history of the West wing and why many feel it will be a mistake to demolish it.