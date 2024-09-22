Lincoln Park Day celebrates 20 years of Mexican American and Chicano culture

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- At this years celebration, they unveiled the latest mural by artist Gabriel S. Gaytan, the mural honored civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

There was also food vendors and a car show, organizers say the car show is the main attraction for younger generations. Hector Gonzales, member of the Lincoln Park Conservation Committee says "Lincoln Park Day is more than a car show. It's a cultural event, we refer to it as El Paso's premier cultural event."

Hector Gonzales says they aim to teach the newer generations about their history and how the community has progressed over the years.