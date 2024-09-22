Skip to Content
El Paso

Lincoln Park Day celebrates 20 years of Mexican American and Chicano culture

By
New
Published 11:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- At this years celebration, they unveiled the latest mural by artist Gabriel S. Gaytan, the mural honored civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

There was also food vendors and a car show, organizers say the car show is the main attraction for younger generations. Hector Gonzales, member of the Lincoln Park Conservation Committee says "Lincoln Park Day is more than a car show. It's a cultural event, we refer to it as El Paso's premier cultural event."

Hector Gonzales says they aim to teach the newer generations about their history and how the community has progressed over the years.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content