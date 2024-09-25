Skip to Content
County, City of El Paso move forward with funding for planning of I-10 Downtown Deck Plaza

El Paso County Commissioners
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Both county and city officials in El Paso discussed moving forward with funding for planning of the I-10 Downtown Deck Plaza this week.

In county commissioner's court Monday, officials adopted a resolution regarding the county's potential role in the project.

County Commissioner for Precinct 3, Iliana Holguin, was the only dissenting vote.

Tuesday during city council, officials approved a resolution by the city with a revision on the funding source.

The body also voted to amend the resolution by striking 'impact' fund, and replacing it with 'TIRZ 5' fund.

A Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) is a funding tool that uses a portion of property tax revenue to pay for public improvements in a specific area. TIRZ 5 is a TIRZ in El Paso, Texas that was created to stimulate private investment in Downtown El Paso.

Representatives Chris Canales and Joe Molinar voted against the measure. Representative Cassandra Hernandez was not present for the votes.

