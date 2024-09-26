Marathon Petroleum Corporation donates $75,000 to celebrate 2024 El Paso Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Marathon Petroleum Corporation just donated $75,000 to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. The matching funds support nine local nonprofits that are working in the El Paso area.

This donation is part of 2024 El Paso Giving Day, which takes place on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The nonprofits that will benefit from this donation are Frontera Land Alliance, Paso del Norte Trail, EPISD Education Foundation, Junior Achievement of El Paso, Green Hope Project, Second Chance Wildlife Rescue, Desert Spoon Food Hub, Kelly Center for Hunger Relief, and Friends of Animal Services.

The Paso del Norte Community Foundation's Community of Philanthropy started El Paso Giving Day in 2016. Since then, it has helped give $9 million to more than 200 nonprofits.