Karl Rove, Senator Manchin to speak at 2025 Global Border Summit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former White House advisor Karl Rove and Senator Joe Manchin will deliver keynote speeches at this year's Global Border Summit, happening Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Rove served as Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush, as well as serving in a leading role on the former president's campaigns. Summit organizers say Rove will share his insight on global affairs and the economy at this year's event.

“I’m honored to join the 2025 Global Border Summit,” Rove said. “This event offers a strategic platform to explore the Borderplex region’s economic growth potential and address today’s evolving geopolitical landscape.”

Former Senator Manchin represented West Virginia from 2010 to January 2025. Event organizers say Manchin offers a "pragmatic approach to complex challenges."

“The Global Border Summit is a critical opportunity to examine North America’s economic realities and chart the future of global trade,” Manchin said. “I look forward to participating!”

Tickets and tables are available today here.