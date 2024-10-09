Culinary teams stock up for El Paso Winefest Gastronomic Battle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Culinary Institute by Southwest University sent 12 teams of its culinary students on a shopping spree ahead of the upcoming El Paso Wine and Food Festival Sunday Culinary Competition.

On October 9, at 9 a.m., at Economy Wholesale, the teams raced through the aisles of Economy Wholesale, gathering a variety of ingredients to prepare their creations for the competition.

Southwest University Officials feel like the event is a fun a way to challenge students and prepare them for managing professional events.

"It shows them exactly what you would do in an event scenario," Sophia Ford, Academic Coordinator at Southwest University, said. "It shows how you can apply it into restaurants or catering and this size really, really shows them how intricate every single number is."