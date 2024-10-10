2024 El Paso Women of Impact announced

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several El Pasoans are being honored as 2024 Women of Impact. The annual award, presented by WestStar highlights El Paso women who have significantly impacted the local community.

This year's honorees include the late Janet Marie Aguilar, Sereka Barlow, Enriqueta G. Fierro, Susan Goodell, Carmen Renee Jimenez, and Kristine "Kristi" Marcum.

Aguilar spent more than 50 years working in the insurance industry, working her way up from the bottom. She served as vice president of sales at USI Southwest. Aguilar died in February 2024.

Barlow, a retired lieutenant colonel, lead the effort to integrate William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s medical information into the El Paso Regional Health Information Exchange. That allowed health care professionals to communicate more efficiently.

Fierro is a longtime leader with LULAC and the Democratic Party. She was named National Woman of the Year in 1974. Fierro formerly served as El Paso County Democratic Party chair (2000-2002). Now 90, she still works as treasurer for many political campaigns.

Goodell heads El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, El Paso's food bank. In her capacity as CEO, Goodell manages a large network of distribution centers, provides job training to young adults, and ensures nutrition education classes for underprivileged populations.

Jimenez is principal architect and CEO of MNK Architects. She holds an architecture degree from Texas A&M. Jimenez has designed a range of different projects, including Southwest University Park and Eastwood High School.

Marcum has been involved with the Junior League, El Paso Chamber, Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, UTEP Development Board, Executive Forum, YWCA, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, Borderplex Alliance and Kids Excel.