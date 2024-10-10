TxDOT includes walking billboard in new safety campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. To bring awareness to drivers and pedestrians, TxDOT has included walking billboards in their campaign this year.

Wearing bright colored signs that read "¡Frena y Mira!", "Slow down", "Braking news "and "Wait for the signal" TxDOT street team members are walking around high-traffic areas in El Paso.

Stephanie Carbajal Atilano, TxDOT traffic safety specialist for the El Paso district, says you should always be cautious of pedestrians but especially this time of year.

"With the cooler weather and the seasons changing with shorter daylight. Just keep an eye out for pedestrians always. And pedestrians to remember to wear bright colored clothing or reflective clothing, and to carry a flashlight with you so drivers can see you." Atilano said.

Last year in El Paso there were 201 traffic crashes involving pedestrians,18 pedestrian fatalities and 42 serious injuries. According to TxDOT website the top factors contributing to traffic crashes in Texas involving pedestrians are:

Pedestrians failing to yield the right-of-way to vehicles.

Drivers failing to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.

Driver inattention.

Speeding.

TxDOT encourages everyone to follow the safety tips below to prevent a deadly crash.

For drivers:

Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Put your phone away before you begin driving and pay attention so you’re prepared if pedestrians enter your path.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles that can block your view of pedestrians.

Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions.

For people walking: