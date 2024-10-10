World Mental Health Day is celebrated annually on October 10th! It’s time to spread awareness and check on your loved ones

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) --World mental health day is celebrated annually on October 10th! It's time to raise awareness of the ongoing mental health problems Around the world and here in El Paso. It also serves a purpose of protecting your mental health even during tough times.

This year, mental illness awareness week runs from October the 6th through the12th. Everyone is impacted by mental health conditions, including the friends, family, and coworkers who don’t live with a mental health condition themselves. One in five adults in the u.s. Experience a mental health condition each year that impacts those who know and love them, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). And this year they are recognizing the importance of prioritizing mental health in the workplace. Nami is highlighting how our mental health is impacted by our workplace culture.

Krista Wingate, the chief of child and adolescent services at Emergency Health Network says it's important that we take care of ourselves so we can also take care of other people, "when we take care of our own mental health, whether it be within our personal lives or through work, we are in turn helping others also. And when we're able to create healthy, safe boundaries between work and personal life and try your best to not blur them, it can also be really critical to help us, take care of our well-being and make sure that we're taking care of ourselves."

Nami and ABC-7 believe that mental health conditions are important to discuss all year. And no matter what you’re going through, World Mental Health day is a great reminder that you are not alone and there are many resources available to support you. If you or anyone else you know needs mental health help. You can always find resources here on kvia.com under the be mindful tab.