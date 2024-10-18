Scam Alert: El Paso Sheriff’s Office warns of land sale scam

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There's a new scam alert for El Paso County. The Sheriff's Office is warning that scammers are trying to sell vacant land lots they do not own to victims.

The Sheriff's Office says scammers are avoiding detection by targeting "unencumbered" property without signs in unincorporated areas of the County, selling properties belonging to recently deceased people, pushing for a quick sale at under-market price, avoid meeting the buyer in person, communicating through WhatsApp or burner phones, insist on using a particular e-notary, and demand cash.

The Sheriff's Office recommends that those interested in buying land investigate the property and confirm the seller's ownership first. Also, the office recommends hiring a broker, listing agent, or other professional to guide you on the purchase.

"Don’t fall Victim to these types of scams, do your research before it’s too late," the Sheriff's Office says. "We encourage the public to report any suspicious activity."