Non-profit to give EPA “Environmental Justice Toxic Tour”

Published 10:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Thursday, October 24, 2024, non-profit organization La Mujer Obrera will host an Environmental Justice Toxic Tour of the Chamizal neighborhood for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and local elected officials.

The organization says the purpose of the tour is to highlight the impact of environmental, socio-economic, and health disparities on vulnerable communities.

The tour will include the Bridge of the Americas, Bowie Bus Hub, and nearby industrial waste facilities also located next to public schools and public housing.

Carter Diggs

