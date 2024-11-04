Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso County Commissioners discuss current situation at the county jails

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 11:28 AM
Published 11:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During their Monday session, El Paso County Commissioners discussed factors currently impacting the population at the Downtown Detention Facility and the Jail Annex.

ABC-7 has previously reported on some of the issues the county has faced with the recent rise in the population of state detainees at the jails, which has left the facilities with fewer spaces for the federal inmate population, which in turn has left the county with less federal funding.

Look for more updates in later newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content