El Paso County Commissioners discuss current situation at the county jails

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During their Monday session, El Paso County Commissioners discussed factors currently impacting the population at the Downtown Detention Facility and the Jail Annex.

ABC-7 has previously reported on some of the issues the county has faced with the recent rise in the population of state detainees at the jails, which has left the facilities with fewer spaces for the federal inmate population, which in turn has left the county with less federal funding.

