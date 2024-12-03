Skip to Content
El Paso

City of El Paso to see “slight delay” on the construction of the Sunset Amphitheater

Published 10:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's City Council received an update on the status of the City's Sunset Amphitheater in Northeast El Paso, where it was revealed there has been a delay.

In April of this year, city council approved the public-private partnership with the music venue company Notes Live to construct an $80 million amphitheater where Cohen Stadium was once located.

City representative for District 4 Joe Molinar had requested the update as part of an agenda item and said the people of Northeast El Paso wanted to know why the City had not broken ground when it was believed this was supposed to happen in August.

Karina Brasgalla with the City's Department of Economic and International Development said Notes Live had talked about wanting to break ground in August, but that a groundbreaking deadline had not been set.

Brasgalla also said they have not closed on the land transfer because of an issue with the title work because they need a "very clean bill of title on the property" to close the deal. Something she expects to happen this month.

According to Brasgalla, the City might miss the beginning of the 2026 season, but she does not expect the delays to impact any of the contractual timelines.

Tony Gutierrez

