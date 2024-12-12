El Paso teen honored at Eagle Scout Ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- At tonight's ceremony 17-year-old Paul Cyr will receive his Eagle Scout badge. This prestigious award is only earned by about 4% of Boy Scouts.

The requirements to achieve Eagle Scout rank include:

Be active as a Life Scout for at least six months

Earn at least 21 merit badges, including 14 required ones

Hold leadership positions within your troop

Complete a community service project: Plan, organize, lead, and manage a significant community service project

Cyr chose to raise money for supplies and paint the Kelly Center for Hunger relief. Now that the project is complete he is ready to take on his new role as Eagle Scout.

Tune in to ABC-7 at 10 to find out what's next for Cyr.