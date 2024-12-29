Hemp Industry Leaders of Texas concerned about inaccurate testing on their products

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--The Federal farm bill was passed into law in December 2018. The law states that Hemp which is less than .3% THC dry weight, would be separate from Marijuana.

Scientist say .3% was chosen as the limit because a person would need to consume large amounts of the product to feel anything type of psychoactive reaction.To ensure Hemp doesn't not exceed the .3% THC limit law enforcement regularly test the product.

However the testing method uses Gas Chromatography which causes it to heat up and increases the level of THC. Pushing the once legal Hemp into illegal limits.

Nicholas Mortillaro, Austin Charter President for Hemp Industry Leaders of Texas or HILT, says the form of test provides inaccurate readings. He says HPLC or High Performance Liquid Chromatography is a little more expense but this method eliminated heating the product.

Mortillaro says Hemp has many benefits. One of the biggest use is for pain relief. Veterans and Elderly people are often recommended Hemp to help with health issues. Mortillaro says farmers who sell Hemp products want to follow the law but the limit of .3% THC and the method of test makes it hard for them.