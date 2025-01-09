El Pasoans share advice for driving in snow and icy weather

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The cold temperatures and snow flurries seen across the Borderland did not stop drivers from hitting the road as many attended work or took their children to school.

ABC-7 spoke to drivers who gave us their best advice for taking on the roads when driving in snow and icy weather.

Selena Rivera, an El Pasoan driving through Transmountain, told ABC-7 that it's important to slow down and make sure your tire pressure is not low.

“Make sure that your windshield wipers work properly because, I mean, if they're not well then you know you can cause an accident," Rivera added.

Theresa Melendez, another El Pasoan driving through Transmountain, told ABC-7 that she leaves her home with additional time to avoid speeding in weather conditions like the ones seen in the Borderland this week.

“If you're new to driving, maybe now is just the time to sit down at home and drink hot chocolate,” said Melendez.

Throughout the day, ABC-7 saw TXDOT crews working in Transmountain by spreading sand in the road.

Earlier this week, ABC-7 spoke to TXDOT officials who recommended that drivers avoid speeding and maintain their distance from other vehicles when driving in these conditions.