Locals react to TikTok shutdown
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The popular social media platform entertains millions of users around the world daily, but on Saturday night U.S. users were unable to access the app.
When users tried to use the app they were met with a message that said. "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now"
The shutdown only lasted for about 12 hours but many say they were bored and had to find other ways to occupy their time. Danielle Cortez, a Social Media Brand marketing Expert, says this should be a lesson to all influencers to make sure they are present on all platforms.
"I think as long as you are present everywhere, you will be safe. And that's just me being like the marketing, like the marketing girl in me is like, you need to be everywhere, not just on one platform. Whether it's the same content, different content, whatever it is like, you just need to be out there," Cortez said.