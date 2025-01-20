Locals react to TikTok shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The popular social media platform entertains millions of users around the world daily, but on Saturday night U.S. users were unable to access the app.

When users tried to use the app they were met with a message that said. "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now"

The shutdown only lasted for about 12 hours but many say they were bored and had to find other ways to occupy their time. Danielle Cortez, a Social Media Brand marketing Expert, says this should be a lesson to all influencers to make sure they are present on all platforms.