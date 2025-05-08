EPCC falls in game one to Weatherford College, 12-6

WEATHERFORD, TX - The El Paso Community College Tejanos will look for better days ahead after falling to Weatherford College, 12-6 in game one of the National Junior College Athletic Region 5 Tournament.

(Courtesy: El Paso Community College)

The Tejanos (39-18) will meet the Coyotes (45-11) in game two Friday, 1:00 p.m. CT in Weatherford in the NJCAA Region V playoff series.

Down 2-0 in the fifth inning, EPCC’s Alan Nava basted a two-run homer to tie the game at two.

After Weatherford scored three more to go up 5-2, the Tejanos rallied for four runs in the seventh inning thanks to a two-run home run from Carlos Mauldin.

Yahir Acevedo and Nava both scored on wild pitches in the inning to take a 6-5 lead.

EPCC starter Gethse Ulloa gave up five runs in six innings pitched.

All WJCAC relief pitcher Carlos Rodriguez came in for a save in the 7th inning, but didn’t last long, giving up six runs in the frame.

Weatherford tacked on another run in the 8th off Jean Paul Ramos for the final score.