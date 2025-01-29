Texans divided between vaccine mandates, exemptions as debate sparks again nationwide

The number of vaccine exemption requests in Texas has doubled from what it was five years ago.

Now with the possibility of RFK Jr. becoming the new Secretary of Health and Human Services, who's known for his controversial stance on vaccine efficacy, many Texans are hoping for more rights against vaccinating their kids.

However, ABC-7 spoke with one doctor and a few El Paso parents who disagreed with the new proposed state bill, which would allow Texans to vote for the constitutional amendment to protect and clearly state their right to refuse vaccination.

"I think, as Americans, it's really important to have, you know, respect, individual rights. But I think parents need to be well informed about what they're refusing," said Matt Davis, an emergency room doctor and father to a three-year-old son. "And, eradicating some of these, horrible diseases is very important."

Among this proposal are more than 20 other bills that could make the vaccine exemption process simpler for parents — they include ensuring no one is denied medical services based on their vaccination status, demanding reports with transparency on adverse side effects, applying regulations on dispensing the COVID-19 vaccine, and more.

The number of exemption requests has doubled from just over 45,000 in fiscal year 2019 to about 90,000 in fiscal year 2024.

One doctor said that he respects parents' choices, but his concern is that it could affect other children.

"I think it's troubling that we are mixing politics and health care, said Dr. Ogechika Alozie, an infectious disease physician. "I'll be really blunt, I don't ask politicians to treat my patients and I would hope that politicians would want to treat my patients."

According to Texas Health and Human Services, children need a minimum of one dose of five different vaccines by the age of 3 months.

Before turning 2 years old, children are required 3 to 4 doses from 6 different vaccines, and one dose from two others.

Parents who wish to exempt their child from school immunization requirements have the option to submit an exemption.

It requires a notarized affidavit form that expires after 2 years.

Children exempted for personal or religious beliefs might not be allowed to attend school in the case of an official emergency or epidemic.

One other parent shared his stance against the proposal, but said that due to political controversy, he didn't want to identify himself.

"It really scares me because by sending my son to public school while he's fully vaccinated, he can still get get a risk of getting an infection from diseases that were eradicated and are coming back again," said Eric. "That's my biggest concern and it also concerns me not for my own son, but for other children who are immunocompromised or who have other issues that we don't know."

On the topic of protection against vaccine exemptions, President Trump has also reinstated military members who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

RFK Jr. is scheduled to testify at a second confirmation hearing with The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee at 10 a.m. Thursday.