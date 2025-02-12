ABC-7 at 4: Expert provides tips to make filing taxes easier for Borderland residents
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The IRS reminds taxpayers that choosing the right tax professional is essential to help them avoid tax-related identity theft and financial harm. Rudy Alvarez, the vice president of GECU Community Development, talks about why using a qualified professional service is essential to help you fill out your taxes. He explains that programs like VITA have IRS-certified volunteers or professionals to help people prepare their taxes with minimal errors and the ability to answer any questions.
Visit www.freetaxeselpaso.org for more information.