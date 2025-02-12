Skip to Content
El Paso

ABC-7 at 4: Expert provides tips to make filing taxes easier for Borderland residents

By
today at 11:12 AM
Published 11:10 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The IRS reminds taxpayers that choosing the right tax professional is essential to help them avoid tax-related identity theft and financial harm. Rudy Alvarez, the vice president of GECU Community Development, talks about why using a qualified professional service is essential to help you fill out your taxes. He explains that programs like VITA have IRS-certified volunteers or professionals to help people prepare their taxes with minimal errors and the ability to answer any questions.
Visit www.freetaxeselpaso.org for more information.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
abc-7
el paso
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content