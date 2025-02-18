Home on the Range: big horn sheep return to natural habitat in Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's been several months since a herd of 77 big horn sheep was released into the Franklin Mountains State Park as part of a larger effort to reintroduce the animals in their historic environments. The herd has been settling in and is expected to grow with more lambs being born soon.

"This is their habitat," said Park Ranger Lydia Pagel. "This is the kind of landscape that they live in. And so, we are hoping that they just make it home, and live like any of the other wild animals that are here."

Big horn sheep are native to a number of mountain ranges in west Texas, but were largely wiped out by the 1960s due to habitat impacts from development, over-hunting, disease, and more, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. A reintroduction program originally wasn't focused on the Borderland, but the effort in the Franklin Mountains happened as a result of declining population in other areas.

"This is a huge deal," said Park Ranger Lydia Pagel. "It's such a huge project, and we're very excited about it. And we're anticipating some changes long-term."

Coming up this Thursday on ABC-7 at 10, Andrew J. Polk will bring you a look at what it took to bring the big horn sheep back to the region - and the importance of the program to securing the future of the species in the state.