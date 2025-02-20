Attorneys for victims of Sun Metro explosion to speak out

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Maxey Scherr, of Scherr Law Firm, and Robert L. Collins, of Robert L. Collins and Associates are representing several victims injured in the explosion at the Sun Metro Transit Operations Center.

The attorneys are expected to speak about "the legal proceedings and the victims’ pursuit of justice" at a news conference Monday. They have not specified which victims' families they are representing.

"This catastrophic event has raised significant concerns, and they are all committed to seeking accountability," a spokesperson for the two attorneys explained today. "Attorneys Scherr and Collins will discuss potential legal action, the rights of the victims, and the steps being taken to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again. Together, they remain steadfast in their call for transparency and responsibility from all involved parties."