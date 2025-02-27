Angel Gomez, El Paso philanthropist, dead at 70

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The family of Angel Gomez announced the death of Angel Gomez. The beloved El Paso philanthropist, founded Operation H.O.P.E. and spent his time reaching out to those in need in the community.

Known for his welcoming hugs and smiles, was always willing to help anyone in need. Gomez helped countless Borderland residents through his years of philanthropy. Often after a local tragedy, Gomez and his Operation H.O.P.E. were the first to reach out and offer help to those impacted.