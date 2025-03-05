Second Sun Metro employee dies after explosion

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso confirmed today that German Garcia, a fleet maintenance technician with Sun Metro, died from the injuries he suffered during an explosion that happened on Feb. 11.

He is the second Sun Metro employee to die from this incident. Ruben Ibarra died a few days after the explosion.

Both Ibarra and Garcia were transported to a burn unit in Phoenix for treatment of their injuries.

“We are heartbroken to lose another dedicated member of our Sun Metro team,” said City Manager Dionne Mack. “German Garcia was an essential part of the hardworking group that keeps our community moving forward. His loss is immense, and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this painful time. The City is steadfast in its commitment to support those affected, ensuring our employees have access to the resources they need in these trying moments.”