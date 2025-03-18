Commissioners postpone vote on $54 million Certificate of Obligation
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners postponed a decision on funding $54 million in Certificates of Obligation at Monday's Commissioners Court meeting.
The proposed debt issuance would not require voter approval and would include "street improvements, utility system improvements, flood control improvements, and HVAC improvements at the Family Youth Services Center, and resolving other matters relating to the subject," according to the County.
Deputy County Administrator Jose Landeros outlined five projects in the presentation:
- 1st Street Channel in Canutillo ($2.5 million)
- Demolish a portion of 1st street from West to Talbot in order to build a new storm water channel next to the new roadway
- Ascencion Road in Horizon City ($16 million)
- Improve part of the road between Horizon and Gregg to improve riding conditions and safety concerns
- First-Time Water & Wastewater Services in Canutillo ($24 million)
- Schuman, Ponderosa, Western Village and Serene Acres
- New wastewater collection system with about 37,000 linear feet of 12-inch and 8-inch diameter wastewater main lines will connect about 400 properties to new sewer services
- Replace about 1,800 linear feet of existing 8-inch water main lines
- Phase 2 - Hillcrest Estates Water Improvements Project in Far East El Paso ($9.5 million)
- Provides first time water service to residents in the Hillcrest Estates area
- 8-inch and 12-inch PVC pipe, water service connections and appurtenances, stub-out connections and appurtenances, 8-inch and 12-inch gate valves, project-wide video tape, pavement removal and replacement, cement stabilized backfill, concrete cap, fire hydrants, one master meter and all appurtenances, trench safety, and project-wide traffic control
- Family Youth Services HVAC Modernization in Far East El Paso ($2 million)
- Replaces 5 variable refrigerate flow (VRF) units