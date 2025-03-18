Commissioners postpone vote on $54 million Certificate of Obligation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners postponed a decision on funding $54 million in Certificates of Obligation at Monday's Commissioners Court meeting.

The proposed debt issuance would not require voter approval and would include "street improvements, utility system improvements, flood control improvements, and HVAC improvements at the Family Youth Services Center, and resolving other matters relating to the subject," according to the County.

Deputy County Administrator Jose Landeros outlined five projects in the presentation: