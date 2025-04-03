New security measures at Downtown Detention Facility after inmate death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff's Office officials say that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) officially rescinded the office's notice of non-compliance issued in connection with the in-custody death of Joe Murvin.

Murvin died last year while previous Sheriff Richard Wiles was in office. Sheriff Oscar Ugarte has since been elected and taken office. Ugarte says he is implementing a policy to ensure that interior cell block doors remain secure when unattended. Ugarte says that inmate checks were conducted in and around the time Murvin died, however, a technical issue prevented the checks from being properly registered. The Sheriff's Office submitted footage to TCJS confirming officers had performed the checks, a spokesperson explained today.

“When I took office, I inherited facilities and systems that had been neglected for far too long,” said Sheriff Ugarte. “My priority is to ensure my team has the training and resources they need to do their jobs effectively. We’re focused on addressing the issues, improving oversight, and ensuring transparency while holding ourselves to the highest standards of accountability.”

Right now the Downtown Detention Facility is being renovated. Officials are installing cameras in the dayrooms and Ugarte is working to upgrade the facility's systems, improve tracking, and enhance officers' accountability. ABC-7 toured the facility this week, and you can watch our footage from the tour here.