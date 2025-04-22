Watch Live: Sister of victim hugs Walmart shooter in court

Watch the victims and their families read their impact statements live below. The court has asked that the cameras not show the faces of those reading their statements in court. Only their voices will be livestreamed.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This is the second day of victim impact statements in the August 3rd Walmart Shooting tiral. Patrick Crusius, the gunman of the Walmart shooting will return to court to continue listening to victims and family members of those lives lost on Aug. 3, 2019. He pleaded guilty in court yesterday and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The impact statements began yesterday afternoon with several emotional moments. The statements continued this morning. The morning ended with a powerful moment when Yolanda Tinajero, the sister of Arturo Benavides, asked permission to hug Crusius. An ABC-7 crew inside of the courtroom watched as Tinajero hugged the mass shooter.

Other victims balanced anger and forgiveness as they addressed Crusius. Hilda Reckard, Daughter-in-Law of Margie Reckard, told Crusius that the survivors and victims' families had saved his life by asking DA James Montoya to offer a plea agreement and not seek the death penalty. Many who spoke chose not to address Crusius, and instead spoke directly to victims' families to give their thoughts, prayers, and sympathy.

Over 100 victims and family members are attending this week's victim impact statements, which are expected to last through Wednesday — 49 people signed up to confront Crusius.

Judge Sam Medrano says they will be allowed to speak for as long as they like.

These are the people giving a statement today: