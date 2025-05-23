EPISD Board to discuss superintendent’s employment status

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso ISD Board will discuss Superintendent Diana Sayavedra's employment status in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The agenda for the meeting, which is posted publicly to the district's website, states that the board will consult with legal counsel concerning legal issues relating to Sayavedra's duties, responsibilities, and employment status.

The board is slated to discuss the issue in closed session. The agenda states that the board is scheduled to take action on the superintendent's employment status when board members get back from closed session.

Sayavedra was named superintendent in 2021. Her contract was extended in January 2024, when she received a five year extension.

Next week's meeting comes on the heels of a recent general election in which the make up of the board changed. Earlier this week, during their regular board meeting, the board discussed and voted to approve keeping Lamar Elementary School open. They reversed the decision made by the previous board before the 5-to-2 vote during Tuesday's meeting.