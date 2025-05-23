Skip to Content
El Paso

EPISD Board to discuss superintendent’s employment status

KVIA
By , ,
New
Published 11:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso ISD Board will discuss Superintendent Diana Sayavedra's employment status in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The agenda for the meeting, which is posted publicly to the district's website, states that the board will consult with legal counsel concerning legal issues relating to Sayavedra's duties, responsibilities, and employment status.

The board is slated to discuss the issue in closed session. The agenda states that the board is scheduled to take action on the superintendent's employment status when board members get back from closed session.

Sayavedra was named superintendent in 2021. Her contract was extended in January 2024, when she received a five year extension.

Next week's meeting comes on the heels of a recent general election in which the make up of the board changed. Earlier this week, during their regular board meeting, the board discussed and voted to approve keeping Lamar Elementary School open. They reversed the decision made by the previous board before the 5-to-2 vote during Tuesday's meeting.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content