Sun City Summit Rocket Team blasts off

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP engineering students are soaring high, as usual! The university's Sun City Summit Rocket Team will compete in the International Rocket Engineering Competition, widely known as one of the world's largest student rocketry competition.

Today, ABC-7 got a behind-the-scenes look at the team's project and lab space, including their rocket named "Sandstorm."

"We want our rocket to perform the way that we think it's going to perform, the way that our simulation is going to our say that it's going to perform, because essentially, it validates all the work that we've been doing all year," Project Manager Pedro Ferreira Da Silva told ABC-7.

The competition is happening from June 9 to 14 in Midland, Texas.