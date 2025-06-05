$8.5 billion in public education funding

“Now is the time to make Texas No. 1 in educating our children," said Governor Abbott. "House Bill 2 ensures that our schools are funded better than ever, teacher pay and student funding are at all time highs, reading and math performance will improve, and students will be better prepared for the workforce. The foundation is now in place for Texas education to start climbing the ranks."

Abbott expressing his support for the bill in a press release:

House bill 2 will mostly go into effect in September.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- On Wednesday, a public education funding bill landed on Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. The bill provides $8.5 billion dollars.

