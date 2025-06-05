Skip to Content
Read through EPISD’s Voluntary Retirement Agreement with Superintendent Sayavedra

Published 10:06 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At Tuesday's meeting, the El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to accept Superintendent Diana Sayavedra's voluntary retirement.

The board reassigned Sayavedra and gave her the title "Superintendent Emeritus," effective June 15.

The board then voted to name current CFO Martha Aguirre as interim superintendent.

ABC-7 has obtained the district's news release following the voluntary retirement, which includes a statement from Sayavedra.

ABC-7 has also obtained the official Voluntary Retirement Agreement document. Look through the documents below.

2025.06.03.PR.Superintendent Diana Sayavedra Announces Retirement (1)_9119896820115687515Download
Signed_Voluntary_Retirement_Agreement_4363894084160416964Download
