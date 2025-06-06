Make-A-Wish gifts El Paso child a play set

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local 4-year-old Liam loves to play on park swings and slides with his siblings. However, he was diagnosed with a liver disorder and cannot go out as often as he would like. Make-A-Wish North Texas said Liam wished for his own play set.

Palo Santo Construction LLC surprised Liam with just that. Today, Liam walked into his backyard to see a custom-built swing set -- complete with a slide and play grill station.

Liam's "Casita de Juegos" is the first local wish granted by Make-A-Wish El Paso’s Builders of Hope committee. Make-A-Wish North Texas said the coalition is made of construction, trade, design, and materials leaders.

Project wishes include pools, room redecorations, and -- in Liam's case -- play sets.

Malissa Arras, the development manager for Make-A-Wish in El Paso, said Liam can "just go right into his backyard and have this special place that is all to himself."