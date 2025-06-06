Putnam Elementary has final graduation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Putnam Elementary has been open since 1959.

"This was such a great little school. I still have some friends. One of them sitting in a car over there. My sisters all went here. we loved it here," said former teacher and student, Gloria Robles Ray.

"I was probably one of the first students here. I think I began in 1959. We were the last seventh grade class here," said Ray.

Because of declining enrollment and a multi-million dollar deficit, EPISD came up with a plan called Destination District Redesign.

"Faculty and staff did hear rumors about, the school, you know, being closed," said Principal Melissa Ortiz.

Back in November the former EPISD board of trustees voted to close eight schools.

"You can never really prepare the community, the staff, the students for what's to come," Ortiz told ABC-7.

Operating at a 30 percent enrollment rate this past year, Putnam was one of the schools selected to close.

"December, you know, January. Those were tough. Those were tough months."

Principal Ortiz says she's thankful for the district's help in making the transition a bit easier for the kids and teachers.

"Everyone felt comfortable with where their children were going to be headed to the following year."

Though for some the goodbye still hard.

"This place has been a part of my life for forever. it's so important to remember all of these great times that we had as children," said Ray.