City designates new ‘Rideshare Hub’ ahead of Coldplay concerts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is designating an area near UTEP as a new "Rideshare Hub," ahead of the Coldplay concerts this week.

"City officials encourage residents and visitors to begin using the Rideshare Hub, particularly those planning to attend the Coldplay concert at the Sun Bowl this weekend," a city spokesperson explained.

The new hub is located on the 200 block of West Baltimore Drive, in an area convenient for people looking to get to UTEP and the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

"The new Rideshare Hub is well-lit and equipped with security cameras, providing a safe and clearly designated location for rideshare and taxi services to pick up and drop off passengers," the city spokesperson explained. The hub is operational starting today.

The hub is expected to organize passenger pick-ups and drop-offs, reduce congestion, and enhance safety.

"This initiative is part of the City’s Social City Assessment plan, designed to improve public safety and expand transportation options in the popular Kern Place neighborhood—an area known for its historic character, dining, and vibrant nightlife."