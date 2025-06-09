Over 500 service members graduate sergeants Major Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence will award diplomas to nearly 500 U.S. Service members and 66 international military students.

Class 75 graduated service members representing the U.S. Army, Army Reserve, Army National Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coastguard and international students representing 55 military partner nations.

"It feels great to have completed this course. This has been a great opportunity to meet with lots of different people with lots of different experience throughout this course, gained some insights and knowledge from many of my peers whom I wouldn't have had the opportunity otherwise." said Master Sergeant Jason Smith

These men and women have met all requirements to graduate and will move on to serve at military installations around the world.