El Paso ranks #2 on list of best big cities to live in

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. News & World Report just ranked El Paso as #2 on its list of the 25 Best Big Cities to Live in the U.S. in 2025-2026.

The list highlighted El Paso's average commute time (21 minutes), median home value ($175,800), and median monthly rent ($833) as positive factors. U.S. World News stated that El Pasoans enjoy a cost of living that is below the national average.

"El Paso offers a better value than similarly sized cities when you compare housing costs to median household income," the report explained. The cost of everyday expenses such as food and transportation is also less than the national average, according to the report.

Oklahoma City came in as #1 on the list, while Austin came in at #3.

"If you dream about the action and amenities offered by a big-city lifestyle, consider one of these places that boast diverse culture, job opportunities and entertainment, although with higher costs of living," U.S. News & World Report stated of its report.