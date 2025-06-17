Law N Paws animal shelter in jeopardy as El Paso County Linear Park project grows

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso-based Laws N Paws animal rescue, which is currently caring for more than 75 dogs in its shelter, is desperately seeking a new home and asking the community for help.

In a Facebook post this past weekend, the rescue said El Paso County is building a six-foot wall as part of the Desert Acceptance Linear Park project in far east El Paso.

"They’ve told us we can 'just use the corner' — but there is no viable access point," the Facebook post said. "It’s not only unrealistic — it’s a fire and safety hazard. They know this, and yet we’ve still been given a June 30th deadline to relocate, or these innocent survivors will be left without care or protection."

The rescue says they secured land for a new "sanctuary," but leaders are asking for help to build kennels and fencing before the deadline.

ABC-7 plans to speak to representatives from Law N Paws to hear about their concerns.

We also reached out to El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct 1, Jackie Butler, for an interview but have not yet heard back.

Law N Paws shared several ways to donate and support the relocation, which are listed below:

• PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/LawNPaws

• Cash App: $LawNPaws

• Venmo: Law-N-Paws

• Square: https://square.link/u/Qc51uVCj

• Zeffy (100% to us): https://www.zeffy.com/.../donate-to-make-a-difference-14888

• GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/36520ddb