Watch: Funeral for El Pasoan killed while working as police officer in Arizona

Watch the funeral below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department, family and friends will celebrate the life of Gabriel Facio in a service at Cielo Vista Church Wednesday morning.

Facio was an El Paso native working as a police officer in Apache Junction, Arizona. He was injured during a traffic stop on June 2 and died six days later.

"Our department is honored to assist with his funeral services in his hometown of El Paso, where his journey began," a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department stated today. "Officer Facio is survived by his wife, daughter, son, grandchild, parents, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement."

Facio worked in the Apache Junction Police Department's bike unit and was a member of the force for almost four years.

Following the funeral service at 11 am, Facio's internment with honors will take place at Restlawn Cemetery.