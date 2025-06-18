Skip to Content
El Paso

EPISD board discussing budget at meeting tonight

KVIA, File
today at 4:37 PM
Published 3:50 PM

Watch the board meeting below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today the El Paso Independent School District is meeting to discuss the 2025-2026 District Budgets.

According to tonight's agenda, other items discussed will be House Bill 3 CCMR Data Review: TSIA2, SAT, and Industry-Based Certifications and the final observations and findings El Paso ISD Equity Assessment.

Familias Unidas por la Educacion, a south-central El Paso-based parent-led organization says they will protest before the meeting.

“We, as barrio parents, have had serious concerns about the historic neglect that continues in our children’s schools. The Bowie feeder pattern has the highest needs schools in EPISD, yet our schools don’t have the adequate teachers, staff, programs. There is real damage happening to children in the Bowie feeder pattern," said the organization

The meeting will be held a 5 PM at the EPISD Administration Building (1014 North Stanton Street). Tune in to ABC-7 tonight for the latest information.

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

