EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso real estate developer Stuart Meyers has died. Meyers founded The Related Companies Florida LIHTC Group, The Cornerstone Group, and Meyers Group.

His obituary explains that over his lengthy career, Meyers developed more than 20,000 rental units in the Borderland and in Florida.

In addition to his work with rental properties in the El Paso area, Meyers was also the driving force behind the recent revitalization of the Hotel Paso Del Norte in downtown El Paso.

Meyers' obituary states that he is survived by his two children and six grandchildren. The family says that donations may be made to the Israel Emergency Fund, c/o Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

Stuart Meyers was 83.